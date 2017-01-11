Syria's Assad vows to retake key area near Damascus

DAMASCUS -- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has vowed to retake an area that supplies Damascus with water and rejected any negotiations on his departure at upcoming talks in Kazakhstan.

Millions of people have been without water for weeks after fighting damaged key infrastructure in the Wadi Barada region outside Damascus that is the main water source for the capital.

The government says former al-Qaida affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front, known previously as Al-Nusra Front, is present in Wadi Barada, and blames rebels there for cutting water to Damascus since Dec. 22.

"The role of the Syrian Army is to liberate that area in order to prevent those terrorists from using that water in order to suffocate the capital," Assad told French media in an interview aired Monday.

Assad's forces have been battling rebels in Wadi Barada for weeks and the fighting has continued despite the start on Dec. 30 of a nationwide ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey.

Assad said the ceasefire was being "breached on a daily basis" and mainly around Damascus "because the terrorists occupy the main source of water" in Wadi Barada.

He said "more than five million civilians have been deprived of water for the last three weeks" as a result of the fighting.

The United Nations says 5.5 million people in and around Damascus are without water.

Assad said that Fateh al-Sham is "occupying" the Wadi Barada region, 15 kilometers northwest of the capital.

But rebels deny that the jihadists are in the area and say the water supply was severed after government strikes hit pumping facilities.

Assad also insisted that the ceasefire does not include Fateh al-Sham or its formidable rival, the Islamic State group (IS).

Regime forces and fighters from Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah on Monday clashed with rebels and some Fateh Al-Sham jihadists in the Wadi Barada area, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Also Monday, the Observatory said IS had blown up a natural gas plant that supplied one-third of Syria's electricity.

"In the past 48 hours, IS blew up the Hayyan gas plant in eastern Homs province, putting it totally out of order," said the Britain-based group that tracks the country's civil war using sources on the ground.

A source at the Syrian oil ministry confirmed the explosion to AFP.