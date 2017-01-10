US-led commandos raid IS-held Syria village

BEIRUT -- Commandos from the U.S.-led coalition battling the Islamic State group have raided a village held by the jihadists in eastern Syria, a monitor and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said Monday.

U.S. Central Command told AFP that "an operation was conducted in that area," but declined to give further details.

At least 25 jihadists were killed in the two-hour raid, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

"Four helicopters from the international coalition yesterday (Sunday) at noon carried out a commando raid on Al-Kubar village in western Deir Ezzor province," Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

The oil-rich eastern province, which borders Iraq, is almost totally under IS control and has been regularly targeted by U.S.-led forces.

Coalition forces targeted a bus carrying 14 IS fighters, killing them all, Abdel Rahman said.