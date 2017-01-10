News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 10, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

US-led commandos raid IS-held Syria village

AFP
January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
BEIRUT -- Commandos from the U.S.-led coalition battling the Islamic State group have raided a village held by the jihadists in eastern Syria, a monitor and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said Monday.

U.S. Central Command told AFP that "an operation was conducted in that area," but declined to give further details.

At least 25 jihadists were killed in the two-hour raid, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

"Four helicopters from the international coalition yesterday (Sunday) at noon carried out a commando raid on Al-Kubar village in western Deir Ezzor province," Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

The oil-rich eastern province, which borders Iraq, is almost totally under IS control and has been regularly targeted by U.S.-led forces.

Coalition forces targeted a bus carrying 14 IS fighters, killing them all, Abdel Rahman said.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search