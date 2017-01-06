News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

January, 6, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Car bomb hits Baghdad market, killing at least 9

AP
January 6, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
BAGHDAD -- A car bomb tore through a Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least nine people in what appeared to be the latest in a series of deadly attacks by the Islamic State group.

The car was parked near an outdoor fruit and vegetable market in a mostly Shiite neighborhood.

Seven civilians and two policemen were killed, while at least 15 other people were wounded, police and medical officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

No one immediately claimed the attack, but it bore the hallmarks of IS, which has carried out a string of bombings in the Iraqi capital over the past week, killing nearly 100 people.

The Sunni extremists frequently target Iraq's security forces and civilians in Shiite neighborhoods.

IS has managed to carry out a series of attacks across Iraq while also putting up stiff resistance in the northern city of Mosul, where U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have been waging a massive offensive since mid-October.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search