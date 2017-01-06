|
International Edition
Friday
January, 6, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Car bomb hits Baghdad market, killing at least 9
AP
January 6, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
BAGHDAD -- A car bomb tore through a Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least nine people in what appeared to be the latest in a series of deadly attacks by the Islamic State group.
The car was parked near an outdoor fruit and vegetable market in a mostly Shiite neighborhood.
Seven civilians and two policemen were killed, while at least 15 other people were wounded, police and medical officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.
No one immediately claimed the attack, but it bore the hallmarks of IS, which has carried out a string of bombings in the Iraqi capital over the past week, killing nearly 100 people.
The Sunni extremists frequently target Iraq's security forces and civilians in Shiite neighborhoods.
IS has managed to carry out a series of attacks across Iraq while also putting up stiff resistance in the northern city of Mosul, where U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have been waging a massive offensive since mid-October.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
2
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
3
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
4
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
5
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
6
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
7
President outlines government priorities for 2017
8
HISTORIC HEALING
9
China might punish Taiwan: media
10
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama