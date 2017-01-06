Car bomb hits Baghdad market, killing at least 9

BAGHDAD -- A car bomb tore through a Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least nine people in what appeared to be the latest in a series of deadly attacks by the Islamic State group.

The car was parked near an outdoor fruit and vegetable market in a mostly Shiite neighborhood.

Seven civilians and two policemen were killed, while at least 15 other people were wounded, police and medical officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

No one immediately claimed the attack, but it bore the hallmarks of IS, which has carried out a string of bombings in the Iraqi capital over the past week, killing nearly 100 people.

The Sunni extremists frequently target Iraq's security forces and civilians in Shiite neighborhoods.

IS has managed to carry out a series of attacks across Iraq while also putting up stiff resistance in the northern city of Mosul, where U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have been waging a massive offensive since mid-October.