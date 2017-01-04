News
More than 6,878 civilians killed in Iraq in 2016: UN

AP
January 4, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
BAGHDAD -- Violence claimed the lives of at least 6,878 civilian Iraqis last year, the United Nations said on Monday, as the Iraqi government struggles to maintain security nationwide and to dislodge Islamic State group militants from areas under their control.

UNAMI (The U.N. Assistance Mission for Iraq) said in a statement that 12,388 other civilians were wounded in 2016. It added that last year figures didn't include casualties among civilians in Iraq's western Anbar province for the months of May, July, August and December.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

