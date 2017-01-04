News
Taliban ambush kills 4 police in Afghanistan

AP
January 4, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghan officials say a Taliban ambush in the northeastern Badakhshan province has killed at least four police.

Deputy Provincial Police Chief Mohammed Nabi Bayhan says the attack took place late Monday and that security forces have launched a clearing operation in the area.

Ahmad Bashir Musamum, a provincial council member, confirmed the attack and said seven police were killed.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement Tuesday. Elsewhere in Afghanistan, Sanatullah Timor, a spokesman for the governor of Takhar province, said a Taliban fighter was killed Monday while planting a mine.

The Taliban has been at war with Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government since 2001.

