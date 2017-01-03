|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 3, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Police to question Israel leader Netanyahu: media
AP
January 3, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
JERUSALEM -- Israeli media is reporting that police are expected to question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a pair of corruption allegations.
A black screen was placed Monday in front of Netanyahu's official residence in apparent anticipation of the police investigators' arrival and to obstruct the view of journalists seeking to film them.
Netanyahu has denied what he calls the "baseless" reports that he received gifts from two businessmen.
Israel's Channel 2 TV has reported that Netanyahu accepted "favors" from businessmen in Israel and abroad. It said Netanyahu was the central suspect in a second investigation that also involves family members. It said a criminal probe is expected next week.
An opposition lawmaker is also campaigning for Netanyahu to be investigated over suspicions that donors improperly transferred money for his personal use.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Chinese media offer stern warning to 'rookie' Trump
2
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
3
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
4
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
5
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
6
Abe to visit Pearl Harbor this month
7
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
8
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
9
Guns at zoos? Texas says no while struggling to tame rules
10
President outlines government priorities for 2017