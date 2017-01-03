Afghans struggle to supplant poppies with growing fruit

KABUL -- Frosty relations between Kabul and Islamabad have put a brake on Afghanistan's ambitious plans to boost fruit exports, seen as vital to providing farmers an alternative to poppy cultivation which fuels the Taliban insurgency.

Pomegranates and grapes have long been the pride of Afghan agriculture, but exports from the landlocked country have suffered due to poor air connectivity and frequent border closures by the country's regional nemesis Pakistan.

The sight of hundreds of long-haul trucks stuck along border towns became all too common in 2016, with tonnes of fruits and perishable items going to waste and forcing some farmers to return to the more lucrative cultivation of poppy.

"We invested huge sums of money on growing fresh fruits in our orchards," grape farmer Abdul Samad from Panjwai district in southern Kandahar told AFP.

"We are very frustrated that Pakistan frequently shut the border during harvest season. We have no choice but to return to poppy farming. It will fetch us a lot more money than fruits."

Pakistan sporadically shut the main border crossings as tensions flared due to firing incidents between the troops of both nations.

Pakistan announced last June it was planning more check posts and fencing along the 2,600-kilometer frontier to filter the flow of militants.

The move prompted consternation from Afghanistan which does not officially recognize the so-called Durand Line as the international border.