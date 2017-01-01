|
International Edition
Sunday
January, 1, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
48 Iraqis discovered in truck carrying chocolate
AP
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
BUCHAREST -- Romanian border guards have discovered 48 Iraqi citizens hidden away in a truck that officially was transporting boxes of chocolate.
Border police at the Danube port of Giurgiu on the Romanian-Bulgarian border said they discovered 22 men, 9 women and 17 minors including a young infant on Thursday evening after checks on the truck revealed a high level of carbon dioxide, a gas that humans exhale.
A statement from Romania's border police Saturday said the truck was driven by a Bulgarian man. Papers showed it was transporting boxes of Bulgarian chocolate to Hungary.
Migrants told police they wanted to reach Hungary. The driver said he was unaware of the people in the back of his truck.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
2
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
3
Chinese media offer stern warning to 'rookie' Trump
4
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
5
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
6
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
7
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
8
Abe to visit Pearl Harbor this month
9
UK pensioner returns library book... 63 years late
10
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan