Russia seeks United Nations' endorsement of its Syria cease-fire

BEIRUT -- Russia is pushing for a U.N. Security Council vote Saturday to support the cease-fire it helped broker in Syria, where the truce remained largely intact on its second day despite sporadic clashes.

Moscow says it wants the United Nations to be involved in peace talks between Damascus and rebels in Kazakhstan in January, although the U.N. is negotiating its own separate peace efforts.

Rebel supporter Turkey and key regime ally Russia, which brokered the truce, say the talks in the Kazakh capital Astana aim to supplement U.N.-backed peace efforts, rather than replace them.

They want to involve regional players like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan.

Russia's U.N. ambassador Vitaly Churkin voiced hope that the council would vote Saturday on the draft resolution — which also endorses the planned talks in Kazakhstan — "and adopt it unanimously."

Diplomats however said they did not see how a quick U.N. weekend vote could occur as the resolution needed to be "seriously studied" and hinted Russia might be hard-pressed to muster the nine votes needed for it to pass.

Washington is conspicuously absent from the new process, but Moscow has said it hoped to bring U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration on board once he takes office in January.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitor of the war, said that most of the country remained calm on Saturday.

But limited clashes continued in some areas including Wadi Barada near Damascus and the southern city of Daraa where one opposition fighter was killed.

The fighting in Wadi Barada has led to water shortages that have affected 4 million people in the capital, with the two sides trading blame.

Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said that five rebel fighters were killed on Friday in the opposition bastion of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus and in Wadi Barada where helicopters carried out raids on rebel positions.