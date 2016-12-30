|
EU stands by 2-state solution for Palestinian-Israel peace
AP
December 30, 2016, 3:23 pm TWN
BRUSSELS -- The European Union has joined the outgoing U.S. administration in defending the two-state solution as the best way to achieve lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
A spokeswoman for the 28-nation bloc reiterated the EU's support for the two-state solution on Thursday, the day after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry tore into Israel for settlement-building.
EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic says Kerry's remarks "all send one key message: The international community does not give up on peace in the Middle East."
Kocijancic added: "The only way to end the conflict is through a two-state solution negotiated between the parties."
In a farewell speech, Kerry defended President Barack Obama's move last week to allow the U.N. Security Council to declare Israeli settlements illegal, a move that caused an extraordinary diplomatic spat.
