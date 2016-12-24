|
'Passengers freed' from hijacked Libyan plane
AFP
December 24, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
VALLETTA, Malta -- Hijackers claiming to have a grenade took over a Libyan plane and diverted it to Malta Friday, before releasing almost all the passengers onboard, the prime minister of the Mediterranean island said.
After more than an hour on the tarmac, the door of the Airbus A320 opened and a first group of women and children were seen descending a mobile
staircase.
Dozens more passengers were released minutes later.
Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in all 109 passengers had been released, which would leave only two passengers, possibly the hijackers themselves.
Seven crew members were also on board the flight.
"Crew members being released," Muscat said on Twitter, adding: "Potentially 2 hijackers and some crew members still on board aircraft."
Maltese government sources had earlier said only a single hijacker was believed to be on the plane.
The aircraft had been on a domestic Libyan route operated by Afriqiyah Airways from Sabha in southern Libya to the capital Tripoli but was re-routed.
"The Afriqiyah flight from Sabha to Tripoli has been diverted and has landed in Malta. Security services coordinating operations," Muscat tweeted earlier.
"It has been established that Afriqiyah flight has 111 passengers on board: 82 males, 28 females, 1 infant," he said.
The plane could be seen on the tarmac surrounded by military vehicles and all flights in and out of the airport were initially either delayed or diverted.
