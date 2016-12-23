Mortar fire kills 11 in Mosul, including aid workers: UN

BAGHDAD--Mortar fire killed 11 people including four aid workers as civilians gathered to receive assistance in the battleground Iraqi city of Mosul, the United Nations said on Thursday.

Iraqi forces launched an operation on Oct. 17 to retake Mosul, the country's last city held by the Islamic State jihadist group, and have retaken part of its eastern side, but these areas are still exposed to deadly artillery attacks, bombs and gunfire.

"According to initial reports, four aid workers and at least seven civilians queueing for emergency assistance in eastern Mosul city have been killed by indiscriminate mortar fire," Lise Grande, U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Iraq, said in a statement.

"Within the last 48 hours, there have been two separate incidents" that also wounded up to 40 people, Grande said.

"People waiting for aid are already vulnerable and need help. They should be protected, not attacked," she said, adding: "The killing of civilians and aid workers violates every humanitarian principle."

Mahmud al-Sorchi, a spokesman for volunteer fighters from Nineveh province, of which Mosul is the capital, said mortar fire had killed aid workers from a local organization called Faz3a.

A post on a Facebook page identified as belonging to an aid organization called Faz3a said that mortar fire and a roadside bomb in Mosul had killed six of its members.

The U.N. announcement came a day after Human Rights Watch said that IS was "indiscriminately" attacking civilians who refused to retreat along with the jihadists in Mosul.

"Residents said (IS) members told them in person, by radio, and over mosque loudspeakers that those who stayed behind were 'unbelievers' and therefore valid targets along with the Iraqi and coalition forces," the rights group said.

The jihadists have targeted civilians with mortars, explosives and gunfire, HRW said.

Amnesty International highlighted the impact of the Mosul conflict on children, saying they were exposed to injury or death, in addition to witnessing horrific violence.