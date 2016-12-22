News
IS in Mosul targeting civilians: rights group

AP
December 22, 2016, 12:22 am TWN
BAGHDAD -- An international watchdog says Islamic State militants in Mosul are deliberately targeting civilians who refuse to join them as they retreat ahead of advancing Iraqi forces.

Human Rights Watch also says that Mosul civilians are increasingly being caught in the crossfire, and that at least 19 have been killed and dozens wounded in the period from the third week of November into the first week of December.

It says the fatalities incurred from IS militants' mortar or sniper fire, car bombs and roadside bombings, as well as in airstrikes by the Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition.

