Thursday

December, 15, 2016

BREAKING: Aleppo rebel evacuation back on: Syria military source

AFP
December 15, 2016, 2:30 pm TWN
ALEPPO, Syria -- A new agreement has been reached for the evacuation of rebel fighters from the last pocket of territory they control in Aleppo, a senior Syrian military source told AFP Thursday.

"A deal has been reached for rebels to leave, and the preparations are happening now," the source said.

He made no mention of any arrangements for the evacuation of civilians. The rebels had said that their departures would begin from dawn after a deadly setback on Wednesday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

