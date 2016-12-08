Assad confident of Aleppo victory, ignores ceasefire appeals

DAMASCUS -- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said victory in Aleppo would be a "huge step" towards ending the country's five-year civil war, ignoring pleas for a truce as rebels in the city lose more ground.

In a blistering three-week offensive, Syrian government forces have seized about 80 percent of east Aleppo, a stronghold for rebel groups since 2012, with increasingly cornered opposition factions calling for an "immediate five-day humanitarian ceasefire".

The United States, Britain and France have also called for a truce, warning of a "humanitarian catastrophe".

US Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov were set to meet Thursday in Germany's Hamburg after talks the previous day failed to achieve a breakthrough on efforts to halt the fighting in the devastated city.

Asked at the start of the session about Russia's position on a ceasefire, Lavrov said: "I am in agreement, and I confirm support for the American proposal of December 2", referring to a meeting with Kerry in Rome at which they were believed to have agreed on a plan to evacuate civilians and rebels from east Aleppo and to work towards a new ceasefire.

Tens of thousands of children in Aleppo are "sitting targets" in the ongoing fighting, according to Save the Children Syria Director Sonia Khush.

"It defies belief that after nearly six years of suffering through this war, the international community is still willing to stand by as civilians are bombed with seeming impunity," she added.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 19 civilians were killed in the regime bombardment of east Aleppo on Wednesday.

In an interview with Syrian daily Al-Watan, published Thursday, Assad said defeating the beleaguered rebels in Aleppo "will be a win for us, but let's be realistic -- it won't mean the end of the war in Syria".

"But it will be a huge step towards this end."

When asked about the possibility of a truce in Aleppo, Assad said, "it's practically non-existent, of course".

Assad said a rebel loss in Aleppo "will mean the transformation of the course of the war across Syria" and would leave opposition factions and their backers with "no cards left to play".