Suicide attack kills 4 at Afghan US base

KABUL--Four people were killed Saturday in a huge explosion inside the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, NATO said, with local authorities blaming a suicide attacker in a major breach of security.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing inside the heavily fortified Bagram Airfield, north of the capital Kabul, which left 14 others wounded as the insurgents ramp up attacks on Western targets.

The nationalities of those killed and wounded were not immediately known after the explosion, which highlights rising insecurity in Afghanistan nearly two years after U.S.-led NATO forces formally ended their combat operations.

"An explosive device was detonated on Bagram Airfield resulting in multiple casualties. Four people have died in the attack and approximately 14 have been wounded," NATO said in a statement.

"Response teams at Bagram continue to treat the wounded and investigate the incident."

The blast was caused by a suicide attacker who blew himself up near a dining facility inside the base, said Waheed Sediqi, spokesman for the governor of Parwan province where Bagram is located.

"We don't know the identity of victims yet but the attacker was one of the Afghan laborers working there," Sediqi told AFP.

Bagram district governor Abdul Shakoor Quddusi described the explosion around 0100 GMT as "powerful," saying it reverberated across the area. The base was put on lockdown following the attack.

The United States has around 10,000 troops in Afghanistan, with the largest contingent stationed at the Bagram base.

The attack represents a brazen security breach inside one of the most heavily guarded military installations in Afghanistan.

The base is enveloped by multiple layers of Afghan and American guards, security cameras and watch towers, and a surveillance blimp keeps a close watch on the surrounding areas.

"To the family and friends of those who lost their lives today, we share your loss and our thoughts are with you. We offer you our deepest condolences," said John Nicholson, the top U.S. and NATO commander in Afghanistan.

"For the family and friends of those wounded in today's attack, let me assure you they are receiving the best care possible, and we will keep them in our thoughts today."

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said one of the insurgent group's suicide bombers carried out the assault, claiming it inflicted "heavy casualties on U.S. invaders."

The militants are stepping up attacks nationwide before the onset of winter, when the fighting usually ebbs.

Bagram Airfield has frequently come under attack by Taliban insurgents.