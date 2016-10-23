Iraqi forces in fierce clashes after Kirkuk infiltrated by Islamic State fighters

KIRKUK, Iraq -- Security forces battled for a second day Saturday with Islamic State group gunmen who infiltrated Kirkuk in a brazen raid that rattled Iraq as it ramped up an offensive to retake Mosul.

A toxic cloud released by a fire IS militants set off at a sulfur plant south of Mosul earlier this week killed at least two civilians and forced some U.S. service members to wear masks.

A day after the shock attack on the Kurdish-controlled city of Kirkuk, jihadist snipers and suspected suicide bombers were still at large, prompting Baghdad to send reinforcements.

Special counterterrorism and intelligence units were hunting down some of the dozens of IS fighters who stormed public buildings in the early hours of Friday.

"We have 46 dead and 133 wounded, most of them members of the security services, as result of the clashes with Daesh (IS)," an interior ministry brigadier general told AFP.

The toll was confirmed by a source at the Kirkuk health directorate, which called for more blood donations to assist with the emergency.

The Kirkuk police chief said 48 jihadist attackers had been killed so far and several others wounded, including a Libyan believed to be among the raid's leaders.

"The security forces control the situation now but there are still pockets of jihadists in some southern and eastern neighborhoods," Brigadier General Khattab Omar Aref told AFP.