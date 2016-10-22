Islamic State attacks Iraq's Kirkuk as diversion

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Jihadist gunmen, some of them wearing suicide vests, attacked the Iraqi city of Kirkuk Friday, an apparent effort to divert the thousands of troops and militiamen closing in on their Mosul stronghold.

The assault, together with another further north, left at least 22 people dead and came as pro-government forces were making major gains on the fifth day of their advance on the last major urban center held by the Islamic State group in Iraq.

Kirkuk, an ethnically and religiously divided city currently under Kurdish control, woke up to find IS fighters spreading across several neighborhoods.

An AFP correspondent saw a group of men carrying rifles and grenades and wearing "Afghan-style clothes" walk down one street in Kirkuk.

At least five suicide bombers struck government targets in the city, including the main police headquarters, in a coordinated attack that began in the middle of the night.

IS claimed the raid, according to the IS-affiliated Amaq news agency, one of the most spectacular such attacks by the group in recent months.

Gunfire and explosions echoed across the city all morning, residents said, and live footage on local television showed street battles in several neighborhoods.

"Around morning prayers, I saw several Dawaesh (IS fighters) enter Al-Mohammadi mosque," Haidar Abdelhussein, a teacher who lives in the Tesaeen neighborhood, told AFP.

"They used the loudspeakers to shout 'Allahu Akbar' (God is greatest) and 'Dawla al-Islam baqiya' (Islamic State will remain)," he said.