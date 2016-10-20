Putin ready to extend Aleppo truce as France, Germany up pressure

Berlin -- Russia's President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he was ready to prolong a unilateral ceasefire in Aleppo, after tough talks in Berlin where the leaders of Germany and France refused to rule out sanctions against Moscow.

Putin said he told the European leaders that Russia was "intending to extend as far as possible" a halt to its air raids in Syria's second city, in order to allow civilians and rebels to leave the devastated city.

The concession came as French President Francois Hollande starkly condemned the bombing as "a war crime" and German Chancellor Angela Merkel described it as "inhumane and cruel".

The leaders of Europe's two biggest economies also dangled the threat of sanctions, hours ahead of an EU summit where Russia's role in Syria is set to be discussed.

A pause in Russian and Syrian strikes on Aleppo held for a second day Wednesday, ahead of the brief unilateral ceasefire that started Thursday morning.

Ahead of the talks in Berlin, Moscow announced it would prolong the truce from eight to 11 hours, and said Syrian and Russian warplanes were giving Aleppo a wide berth.

But its plan has stirred scepticism in the West and UN envoy Staffan de Mistura said the truce would just be long enough to safely evacuate only 200 wounded from the devastated east of the city.

Amnesty International released new satellite images Wednesday showing more than 100 sites were hit in two weeks of bombing raids in the city.

The rights group said there was evidence Russian-made cluster munitions, banned under international conventions, had been used in civilian areas of eastern Aleppo in recent weeks, "part of a deliberate military strategy to empty the city of its inhabitants and seize control".

Meanwhile, the Syrian army said that a planned humanitarian truce beginning in eastern Aleppo on Thursday would extend to three days, the state news agency SANA reported late Wednesday.