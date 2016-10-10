Syrian gov't keeps up Aleppo assault after UN fails on truce

BEIRUT -- Syrian government forces Sunday kept up their blistering assault on rebel-held eastern Aleppo after a divided U.N. Security Council failed to agree on a truce to "save" the war-battered city.

Regime forces and their allies were advancing street by street in the eastern sector which has been out of government hands since 2012.

"Clashes on the ground as well as fierce airstrikes went on all night and are continuing Sunday, especially in the Sheikh Said district" of eastern Aleppo, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It said regime forces took control of the Jandul crossroads in the northeast of the city.

The latest advances aim to clear the way for "a crucial and decisive land offensive," said the Damascus daily Al-Watan which is close to the government.

The army launched its assault on the besieged sector of Aleppo more than two weeks ago with the backing of Russian airstrikes, aiming to reunite the city which was Syria's economic hub before its conflict erupted in 2011.

According to the Observatory, airstrikes by the regime and its Russian ally have claimed 273 lives, mostly civilians and including 53 children, since the September 22 launch of operations to reunite the government-held west and the east of Aleppo.

Another 17 civilians have died in artillery bombardment of eastern districts, says the Britain-based monitoring group.

The Observatory, which compiles its information from sources on the ground, said 50 civilians, including nine children, have also died in rebel bombardment of regime-controlled western districts. On Saturday at the United Nations, Russia vetoed a French-drafted resolution demanding an end to the bombing of Aleppo.