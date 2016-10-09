Aleppo war rages ahead of UN showdown

ALEPPO, Syria -- The Syrian regime pressed its assault on rebel-held areas of Aleppo on Saturday ahead of a showdown at the United Nations between Western governments and its ally Russia.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned that the mounting tensions between Washington and Moscow over the conflict had created a situation "more dangerous" than the Cold War.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry made clear his anger at the Syrian army's Russian-backed onslaught in the battleground second city, saying that its bombing of civilians could amount to a war crime.

The U.N. Security Council is to vote on two rival resolutions on the fighting, one drafted by France calling for an end to air strikes and a second by Russia that calls for a cease-fire but makes no mention of halting the bombings.

Moscow has said it will veto the French draft.

Its ally Damascus has made significant advances in its renewed two-week-old offensive in Aleppo, seizing territory to the north and pushing back the front line in the city centre which had remained largely static since the rebels captured eastern districts in 2012.

But it has come at a heavy human cost. Since a U.S.- and Russian-brokered cease-fire collapsed on Sept. 19, at least 305 civilians have been killed in rebel-held areas, 57 them children, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based monitoring group said that government forces were making further advances on Saturday ahead of the Security Council session.

"The battle is unfolding in the center, particularly in the Bustan al-Basha district where the army is advancing, in Sheikh Said in the south, and on the northern outskirts where the regime has taken the Uwaija neighborhood," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.