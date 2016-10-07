Aleppo faces 'total destruction' within months: UN envoy

GENEVA/BEIRUT -- The U.N.'s Syria envoy on Thursday made an impassioned appeal to save eastern Aleppo, warning the city faced total destruction and urging Islamist fighters to leave so civilians can get aid.

"In maximum two months, two and half months the city of eastern Aleppo may be totally destroyed," Staffan de Mistura told reporters in Geneva.

The rebel-held eastern part of Aleppo has been hammered by a Russian-backed government offensive, including multiple attacks on hospitals.

De Mistura noted that the presence of Al-Nusra fighters in the city has been used as a justification by Moscow and Damascus for the continued assault.

The former Al-Nusra Front has recently changed its name to Fateh al-Sham Front following a break with al-Qaida, but many still see the two groups as tied.

"Can you please look at my eyes," de Mistura said in a direct appeal to Nusra leaders, before pleading with them to quit Aleppo.

"If you decide to leave with dignity ... I am personally ready to physically accompany you," the U.N. envoy said.

The U.N. estimates that 275,000 civilians are under siege in east Aleppo, with aid deliveries all but impossible since government forces seized the last supply route in July.

Biggest Gov't Gains in Years

Earlier Thursday, Syrian government forces advanced against rebels inside Aleppo, making their biggest gains in the ravaged city in years just hours after announcing they would ease their air bombardment.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said loyalist fighters now controlled around half of the Bustan al-Basha district near the centre of the divided metropolis.

"It's the most important advance for the regime in Aleppo since 2013," said Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman.

The advances come two weeks after the government announced an operation to recapture the rebel-held east of the city following the collapse of a short-lived truce negotiated by Russia and the United States.

The assault has seen rebel-held areas pounded relentlessly with air strikes, barrel bombs and artillery fire that have killed more than 270 people, according to the Observatory.

On Wednesday, the army said in a surprise announcement it would reduce its bombardment "after the success of our armed forces in Aleppo and cutting off all terrorist supply routes into the eastern districts."

"The military command has decided to reduce the number of air and artillery strikes on terrorist positions to allow civilians who want to leave to reach safe areas," a statement said.

"Anyone who does not take advantage of the opportunity to lay down their arms or leave will meet their inevitable fate," it added.

Analysts have dismissed the army's announcement of a reduction in its bombardment as a "PR gimmick."

Washington earlier this week announced that it would suspend bilateral talks with Moscow on reviving the failed ceasefire.

But the U.S. State Department acknowledged on Wednesday that Secretary of State John Kerry had called his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss Syria despite the announcement.

"Engagement remains," U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

"What we talked about the other day was bilateral engagement with regard to Syria."