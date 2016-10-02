Barrel bombs hit major hospital in Aleppo: NGO

A key hospital in the besieged city of Aleppo was bombarded Saturday, a rights group said, while Russia warned that any U.S. attacks on Syrian government forces would have knock-on effects throughout the Middle East.

At least two barrel bombs hit the largest hospital in the rebel-held side of Syria's Aleppo city, the medical organization that supports it said.

The facility, known as M10, had already been hit by heavy bombardment on Wednesday along with the second-largest hospital in the area in what UN chief Ban Ki-moon denounced as "war crimes."

"Two barrel bombs hit the M10 hospital and there were reports of a cluster bomb as well," Adham Sahloul of the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said of Saturday's attack.

Wednesday's bombardment heavily damaged the two facilities and left only six fully-functional hospitals in the city's east, according to SAMS.

Saturday's strikes were denounced by French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the bombing that struck the M10 hospital this morning, one of the main hospitals of Aleppo," Ayrault said in an emailed statement.

"This new attack only confirms the absolute urgency of a cessation of hostilities in Aleppo and access for civilian populations to the humanitarian assistance they desperately need," he said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitoring group, confirmed that the M10 hospital was hit on Saturday.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said one person was killed, but could not immediately confirm if the victim was a patient at the facility or a member of staff.

The recent bombardment of Aleppo has been some of the worst in Syria's five-year civil war, leaving more than 220 people dead and turning residential buildings into heaps of rubble.

The World Health Organization has called Syria the most dangerous place in the world for health workers.

Don't Touch Syrian Gov't Troops, Russia Tells US

Russia has warned the United States against carrying out any attacks on Syrian government forces, saying it would have repercussions across the Middle East.

Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that a U.S. intervention against the Syrian army "will lead to terrible, tectonic consequences not only on the territory of this country but also in the region on the whole."

She says regime change in Syria would create a vacuum that would be "quickly filled" by "terrorists of all stripes."

U.S.-Russian tensions over Syria have escalated since the breakdown of a cease-fire last month, with each side blaming the other for its failure. Syrian government forces backed by Russian warplanes have launched a major onslaught on rebel-held parts of the northern city of Aleppo.