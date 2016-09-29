Shimon Peres shaped Israel's history

JERUSALEM--At every corner of Israel's tumultuous history, Shimon Peres was there.

He was a young aide to the nation's founding fathers when the country declared independence in 1948, and he played a key role in turning Israel into a military power. He was part of the negotiations that sealed the first Israeli-Palestinian peace accord, garnering a Nobel Peace Prize. He was welcomed like royalty in world capitals.

But only at the end of a political career stretching more than 60 years did Peres, who died Wednesday at the age of 93, finally win the widespread admiration of his own people that had eluded him for so long.

Peres began a new chapter at age 83, assuming the nation's presidency following a scandal that forced his predecessor to step down. The job cemented Peres' transformation from down-and-dirty political operator or naive peace proponent to elder statesman and a wise, grandfatherly sage who transcended political divisions.

"After such a long career, let me just say something: My appetite to manage is over. My inclination to dream and to envisage is greater," Peres told The Associated Press in an interview on July 15, 2007, moments before he was sworn in as president.

Treated Like a Rock Star

As president, Peres tirelessly jetted around the world to represent his country at conferences, ceremonies and international gatherings. He was a fixture at the annual World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland, where he was treated like a rock star as the world's wealthy and powerful listened to his every word, on topics ranging from Mideast peace to nanotechnology to the wonders of the human brain.

He also became Israel's moderate face at a time when the nation was led by hard-line Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Peres sought to reassure the world that Israel seeks peace, despite concerns over continued settlement construction in the occupied West Bank and the paralysis of negotiations under Netanyahu. While Peres never tired of speaking of peace, he avoided strident criticism of Netanyahu.

It was his 1994 Nobel Prize that established Peres' man-of-peace image. He proudly displayed the prize — which he shared with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat — on the desk of his presidential office.