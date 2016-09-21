Raids across Syria battlefronts after strike on aid convoy kills 12

ALEPPO -- Air raids and shelling pounded key battlefronts in Syria on Tuesday, as outrage mounted over a strike on an aid convoy hours after Syria's military declared an end to a weeklong truce.

The United Nations said it was suspending all humanitarian aid convoys in Syria after the deadly raid late Monday, which killed several civilians including a senior employee of the Syrian Red Crescent.

The strike and renewed violence across the country dimmed hopes that the fraught cease-fire negotiated by Moscow and Washington could be revived.

Key players including the United States and Russia were to meet in New York Tuesday in an effort to salvage the peace process, which U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had warned could be the "last chance" to end Syria's civil war.

But on the ground in Syria, activists and AFP correspondents reported intensifying fighting.

In the battleground city of Aleppo, air raids and artillery fire hit rebel-held districts until approximately 2 a.m. (2300 GMT Monday), an AFP correspondent said.

Residents spent the night huddled in their apartments sharing news about the collapsing truce via text messages and heard loud intermittent booms on Tuesday morning.

At least 39 civilians were killed in overnight bombardment of Aleppo and the surrounding province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, and fresh clashes erupted on the city's southern edges.

In the week after the truce was declared on Sept. 12, only 27 civilians were killed as fighting dropped significantly across the country.

'Dark day' for Aid Workers

Monday night's raid on the convoy destroyed at least 18 of 31 vehicles delivering aid under a joint Uited Nations, Red Cross, and Red Crescent operation for the town of Orum al-Kubra in Aleppo province.

The Observatory, a Britain-based monitoring group, said 12 Red Crescent volunteers and drivers had died in the strike.

Jens Laerke, spokesman for the U.N. humanitarian agency, told reporters in Geneva that as an "immediate security measure, other convoy movements have been suspended" following the raid.

This marks a "very, very dark day for humanitarians in Syria and indeed across the world," he said, stressing that it was "paramount that we are able to establish the facts through an independent investigation."

Red Cross spokesman Benoit Carpentier told reporters that a senior official of the Syrian Red Crescent was among those killed.

Infuriated U.N. officials had earlier warned the strike could amount to a war crime.

"If this callous attack is found to be a deliberate targeting of humanitarians, it would amount to a war crime," aid chief Stephen O'Brien said.

An AFP correspondent at the scene of the strike early Tuesday saw damaged boxes of medical supplies and bags of aid spilling out of charred green trucks.

Aid to desperate civilians was a key element of the U.S.-Russia deal, but deliveries were minimal during the truce and cross-border assistance for besieged civilians in eastern parts of Aleppo city never entered Syrian territory.