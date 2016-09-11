At least 25 dead and 70 injured in Bangladesh factory fire

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- At least 25 people have been killed and 70 injured, many critically, in a huge fire triggered by a boiler explosion at a Bangladeshi packaging factory, officials said Saturday as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze.

Around 100 people were working when flames tore through the four-story building in the industrial town of Tongi, just north of the capital Dhaka.

Parvez Mia, a doctor at the Tongi government hospital, told AFP the death toll was at 25, up from 22 previously reported, and said at least 70 people were injured.

The fire started in the boiler room at the Tampaco Foils Limited factory, which supplies foreign and domestic brands.

"We still have not controlled the blaze and we fear some workers are still trapped in the factory," police inspector Aminul Islam said.

Mia, the doctor, said seriously injured victims had been sent to hospitals in the capital Dhaka.

Chemicals may have been stored on the ground floor of the factory, helping to explain how the blaze that began at 6 a.m. spread so fast, said Tahmidul Islam of Bangladesh's industrial police unit. Fires and other accidents are common in the factories that make up the US$27 billion garment industry in Bangladesh, the world's second-biggest apparel exporter after China.

In 2013, 1,138 people died after a clothing factory complex collapsed, trapping over 3,000 workers.