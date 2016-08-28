Kurdish militants fire rocket at civilian airport in Turkey

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's state-run news agency says Kurdish militants have launched a rocket-propelled grenade at a civilian airport in the southeast of the country, causing minor damage and no injuries.

The Anadolu Agency said Sunday the target of the rebels linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, was a police checkpoint at the Diyarbakir Airport. It says passengers were taken to safety after the attack and flights resumed after a brief pause during the police investigation.

Violence between the PKK and the security forces resumed last year, after the collapse of a two-year peace process in July.

On Friday, a Kurdish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden truck into a checkpoint near a police station in the southeast, killing at least 11 Turkish police officers and wounding 78 other people.