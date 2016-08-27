Tears as evacuation starts in besieged town

DARAYA, Syria -- Syrian rebels and civilians, many in tears, began Friday evacuating the Syrian town of Daraya after a four-year army siege, in a blow for the beleaguered opposition.

The evacuation came after a deal struck by President Bashar al-Assad's government and opposition forces in the town, which is close to the capital Damascus and was one of the first to rise up against the regime.

The first buses carrying evacuating rebels and their families emerged from the devastated town, accompanied by ambulances and Syrian Red Crescent vehicles.

Inside the town, which has been surrounded by loyalist troops since 2012 and suffered constant regime bombardment, tearful residents said final goodbyes, a local rebel fighter told AFP.

"This is the hardest moment, everyone is crying, young and old," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The deal to evacuate the town was announced on Thursday by Syrian state news agency SANA, which said 700 rebels and their families would leave to rebel-controlled Idlib, and thousands of civilians would be taken to government reception centers.

A Syrian source on the ground said Thursday that the evacuation could take four days to complete and a military source said the army would then enter Daraya.

Weeping Residents Bid Farewell

Daraya's local council said on its official Facebook page that civilians would be taken to the government-held town of Hrajela in Western Ghouta, outside the capital.

The United Nations said it was not involved in negotiating the deal, though a U.N. team was to enter Daraya to identify civilian needs.

U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura said it was "tragic that repeated appeals to lift the siege of Daraya ... and cease the fighting, have never been heeded."

It was "imperative" that Daraya's residents be protected and only voluntarily evacuated, the U.N. envoy said.

"The world is watching," he said.