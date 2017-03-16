All eyes on far-right as Netherlands votes

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Millions of Dutch voters went to the polls Wednesday in an election overshadowed by a blazing diplomatic row with Turkey, with all eyes on the fate of far-right anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders.

Following last year's shock Brexit referendum, and Donald Trump's victory in the U.S., the Dutch vote is being closely watched to gauge support for populism in Europe ahead of other elections this year.

Wilders voted in a primary school in The Hague, mobbed by television cameras, just after final opinion polls showed he was slipping behind the Liberal VVD party of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

"Whatever the outcome of the election today the genie will not go back into the bottle. And this patriotic revolution, whether today or tomorrow, will stay," Wilders said, dismissing media comparisons with Trump.

"I see this right-wing populist making gains and I will not live in such a world," said Esther Zand, 52, who voted in the same school for Labour and against Wilders.

"He's a rather irritating gentleman," she added.

Amid the tussle between Rutte and Wilders, many of the 12.9 million eligible voters were still hesitating between the 28 parties in the running.

"When people look for leadership, they look to me," Rutte told the final debate Tuesday watched by a record 3.3 million people according to broadcaster NOS.

Rutte is bidding for a third term as premier of the country of 17 million people — one of the largest economies in the eurozone and a founding father of the European Union.

Coalition Building

Final polls appeared to show Rutte consolidating a lead over Wilders, crediting the VVD with 24 to 28 seats — well down on its 40 seats in the outgoing parliament.

After months leading the polls, Wilders has slipped recently and was seen barely clinging on to second place with between 19 and 22 MPs — well up on the 12 MPs his Freedom Party (PVV) had before.

Wilders has pledged to close the borders to Muslim immigrants, shut mosques, ban sales of the Koran and leave the EU.

Snapping at his heels are long-standing parties the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), credited with 19 to 21 seats, and the Democracy Party (D66) with around 17 to 19 MPs. Both parties would be natural coalition partners for Rutte.

"I am hoping for a strong center" coalition, said Alexander van der Hooft, voting in a school where Rutte was expected later.

"But I'm afraid it's going to be very fragmented and difficult to form a government," he told AFP.