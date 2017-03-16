Killer air pollution stalks the Balkans

TUZLA, Bosnia and Herzegovina -- Stuck between a landfill and a coal-fired power plant, residents of the Bosnian village of Divkovici are dying of asphyxia, poisoned by some of the most polluted air in Europe.

"In a few years, it will be like Chernobyl here: houses without souls," said unemployed Goran Stojak.

His father died last year of lung cancer, and he is afraid to undergo medical tests for fear of "bad news." His sons, aged just 1 and 2, are already suffering from respiratory problems.

Tuzla, the industrial city housing the power plant, is one of five Balkan cities that are among the 10 most polluted in Europe based on concentrations of particulate matter, according to the World Health Organization.

Pljevlja in Montenegro and the Macedonian cities of Skopje, Tetovo and Bitola are also in the dirty top 10. All are home to industries based on coal or lignite, which is used in addition to heat homes.

At the bottom of the basin in which Tuzla sits and polluted air is trapped, the 110,000 residents suffocate in winter.

In Divkovici, where one can see the red and white chimneys of the power plant, the atmosphere is saturated with sulfur dioxide as well as fine particles.

"Only about 30 of Divkovici's 500 or so residents remain. Those who can, leave. Cancer is wreaking havoc on the village, where life expectancy is 42 years according to our calculations," said Stojak, who is 43.

In the Macedonian capital meanwhile, Aco Ivanov, who lives in the most polluted neighborhood of Novo Lisice, said he has not left his house for a month.

"The winters in Skopje are a hell for me," he said. "The air is acrid, stifling, especially in the evening."

The Western Balkan countries of Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia and Kosovo are together home to about 15 thermal power stations, on which they are highly dependent.

According to a study published in March 2016 by the Brussels-based Health and Environment Alliance, these plants dating back to communist Yugoslavia are responsible for a public health bill of around 2.5-8.5 billion euros (US$2.6-9 billion).

It claims that damage is suffered not only by those living in the region but by people in other European countries, affected by pollution carried in the winds.

"In Tuzla's thermal power plant, production units are among the oldest in Europe," said Zvjezdan Karadzin, a professor of environmental security in Tuzla.

"Emissions of some pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide, can be up to 30 times higher than the top levels authorized by European standards."

Contacted by AFP, Elektroprivreda BiH, the public company that runs the Tuzla plant, declined to comment.

Karadzin said that a second "chronic" problem was that homes were being heated with coal fires, which he termed "the leading cause of pollution in winter."