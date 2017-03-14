News
Scotland seeks a new independence referendum
By Jill Lawless and Gregory Katz, AP  March 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
LONDON -- Scotland's leader will seek authority to hold a new independence referendum in the next two years because Britain is dragging Scotland out of the European Union against its will, she said Monday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that she would move quickly to give voters a new chance to leave the United Kingdom because Scotland was being forced into a "hard Brexit" that it didn't vote for. Britons voted in a June 23 referendum to leave the EU, but Scots voted by 62 to 38 percent to remain.

Scotland must not be "taken down a path that we do not want to go down without a choice," Sturgeon said.

She spoke in Edinburgh as Britain's Parliament was on the verge of approving a Brexit bill that would allow the U.K. to start the formal withdrawal from the EU within days.

She said she would ask the Scottish Parliament next week to start the process of calling a referendum, to be held between the fall of 2018 and the spring of 2019. She said by then, details of Britain's post-Brexit deal with the EU would be clear and Scottish voters would be able to make "an informed choice."

The British government must agree before a legally binding referendum can be held.

Sturgeon has been seeking a deal that will allow Scotland to stay in the European single market and customs union. But she said she has become convinced May is pursuing a "hard Brexit" that would leave Britain outside those arrangements, which many U.K. businesses see as crucial.

