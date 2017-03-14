Brexit bill set to enter its final stages

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Brexit this week by formally notifying the European Union of Britain's intention to leave the bloc, sending her country into uncharted waters.

The legislation empowering May to put Britain on a course that no EU member state has ever taken returns to parliament for its final stages on Monday as European capitals prepare for mammoth negotiations.

After heated debate and a delay in the upper House of Lords, the bill could win final approval by both houses by Monday evening.

It could be signed into law by the head of state Queen Elizabeth II as early as Tuesday, leaving May's path clear to begin Brexit whenever she wants.

The prime minister promised months ago to invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, starting the two-year withdrawal process, by the end of March.

Last week she expressed her impatience, telling reporters at a Brussels summit: "Our European partners have made clear to me that they want to get on with the negotiations, and so do I."

Once May has notified the EU of her decision by letter, the other 27 EU leaders will take some 48 hours to issue their first draft proposal for the negotiations, but talks are not actually expected to begin for months as both sides

finalize strategies.

EU leaders have planned a follow-up meeting on April 6, "provided that the prime minister moves Article 50, I think by March 15th," Irish premier Enda Kenny said.

European Unity Concerns

Triggering Article 50 this week would put Britain on course to leave the EU by March 2019 — a prospect that has caused concern about the future of European unity in some capitals.