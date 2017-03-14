Italy vows to uphold free speech after violence in Naples

ROME -- Italy's government vowed Sunday to defend far-right Northern League leader Matteo Salvini's right to free speech after violent clashes marred his first rally in Naples, proud capital of the country's poor south.

"Something very important happened yesterday which we have to reflect on," Interior Minister Marco Minniti said after the violence between masked protesters and riot police erupted on the margins of an otherwise peaceful demonstration in the sprawling port city on Saturday.

"In a democracy, it is fundamental that everyone has the right to speak and it is even more fundamental for those whose views are furthest away from our own," Minniti said.

Minniti's intervention came amid a row over whether Naples's leftist mayor, Luigi de Magistris, had encouraged activists bent on preventing Salvini speaking.

Saturday's violence came after a handful of demonstrators broke away from a protest march.

They began hurling stones, flares, smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails at the police, who replied with baton-and-shield charges and tear gas.

The confrontation continued for over an hour, during which cars and rubbish carts were vandalized or overturned.

Police made three arrests and were looking for three other people reported to have been involved.

Media reports said the protesters involved in the violence were a mixture of militants of the anti-globalization Black Bloc group and hooligan fans of local football club Napoli, known as "ultras."

Salvini, an anti-immigration, anti-euro populist who attracts protests whenever he ventures out of his base in Italy's wealthy north, accused de Magistris of trying to censor him and threatened to file a legal complaint for defamation.

In the run-up to Saturday's clashes, the independent left-winger had branded Salvini a fascist xenophobe with contempt for southern Italy.

He also tried to use his mayoral powers to deny the far-right leader a venue for his first rally in Naples.

He was overruled by the local prefect, acting on the orders of the interior ministry.

De Magistris's handling of Salvini's visit also came under fire from the media, constitutional experts and former premier Matteo Renzi.

"Handing Salvini the stamp of being the defender of free speech and the right of political leaders to voice their opinions was, frankly, an unthinkable short-circuit,"

said Renzi.

Commentators described the chaotic scenes as shameful and questioned whether de Magistris had not fanned the flames with his comments before Salvini's arrival.