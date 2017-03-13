Dutch cops expel Turkey minister, quell protest

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands -- Dutch police used water cannons and horses early Sunday to break up protests outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam as the city expelled a Turkish minister, amid an escalating diplomatic row with Ankara.

After several hours of calm demonstrations, police moved in to disperse over 1,000 people gathered close to the consulate, charging the crowd on horseback and using dogs to regain control.

Protesters hit back, throwing rocks at riot police, while hundreds of cars jammed the streets blaring their horns and revving their engines.

Tensions finally tipped over into violence after a day of fast-moving events, triggered when Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he planned to attend a pro-Turkish government rally in Rotterdam.

The Netherlands, which holds general elections on Wednesday, had repeatedly said Cavusoglu was not welcome to campaign for Turkey's April referendum in the country and refused his plane permission to land.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reacted angrily accusing the Dutch — who were once under Nazi occupation — of being "the vestiges of Nazis."

The Dutch decision to ban Cavusoglu from visiting came after Germany and other European nations also blocked similar campaign events.

"They are the vestiges of the Nazis, they are fascists," Erdogan told an Istanbul rally on Saturday, days after he angrily compared moves to block rallies in Germany to "Nazi practices."

"Ban our foreign minister from flying however much you like, but from now on let's see how your flights will land in Turkey," Erdogan said.

Minister Expelled

But later, Turkey's Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya appeared at the scene after reportedly traveling by car overland from Germany.

She was stopped just outside the consulate by Dutch police, and after several hours of negotiations escorted back to the German border.

Kaya was "on the way from Rotterdam to Germany", mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told reporters, adding: "She has been expelled back to the country she came from."