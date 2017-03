Turkey-Dutch relations shatter after Turkish visits banned

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — The escalating dispute between NATO allies Turkey and the Netherlands hit a new low Sunday, with a Turkish minister escorted out of the country less than a day after Turkey's foreign minister was denied entry, prompting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to call the Dutch "Nazi remnants."

The diplomatic clash was over plans by Turkish government officials to campaign in the Netherlands for a referendum back home. Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya had arrived in the country from Germany but was prevented from entering Turkey's diplomatic compound in Rotterdam, setting up a standoff with armed police. She was later sent under escort back to Germany.

As she was approaching the German border, Kaya wrote that "the whole world must take action against this fascist practice! Such a treatment against a woman minister cannot be accepted."

The Dutch were equally angry and Prime Minister Mark Rutte called Erdogan's Nazi comment "a crazy remark," while Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said the Turkish consul general was guilty of a "scandalous deception" after he allegedly denied that the minister was coming despite government warnings to stay away.

"He lied to us and didn't tell the truth," the mayor said. "The deception worsened when they drove in different columns to Rotterdam" to try to fool Dutch authorities.

Hundreds of pro-Turkey protesters scuffled with police into the night in Rotterdam.

The diplomatic clash with Kaya came after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was barred from landing in the Netherlands on Saturday and Turkish officials closed off the Dutch Embassy and called its ambassador no longer welcome.

The Dutch barred Cavusoglu from entering because of objections to his intention to attend a rally in Rotterdam for a referendum on constitutional reforms to expand Erdogan's powers, which the Dutch see as a step backward from democracy. Turkish officials have been campaigning in various European cities with Turkish populations before the April 16 vote.

The Dutch government said it withdrew landing permission because of "risks to public order and security," leading Cavusoglu to say: "So is the foreign minister of the Turkish republic a terrorist?"

Erdogan told a rally in Istanbul that the Dutch "do not know politics or international diplomacy." He compared them to "Nazi remnants, they are fascists."

Erdogan had earlier this month already compared German policies to "Nazi practices," after German municipalities canceled several campaign events by Turkish officials last weekend.

He told a rally in Istanbul Saturday: "You can stop our foreign minister's plane all you want, let's see how your (diplomatic) planes will come to Turkey from now on."