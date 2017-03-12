EU struggles to chart future without UK

BRUSSELS -- Top European Union officials struggled Friday to reassure smaller countries from the east that they would not be left behind as the bloc plans its future without Britain.

At a summit in Brussels marred by a rift with Poland, the presidents of the European Council and executive Commission repeated calls for unity as the remaining 27 nations debate whether the world's biggest trading bloc should centralize more power in Brussels or temper its ambitions.

"Our main objective should be to strengthen trust and unity within the 27," European Council President Donald Tusk said after chairing the final session of the two-day meeting. "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."

The session was meant to focus on preparations for a grand meeting in Italy on March 25 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the EU's founding Treaty of Rome, but spiraled into an argument about whether heavyweight states should be allowed to forge ahead alone.

The 28 EU member nations already operate at different speeds in terms of inter-bloc cooperation. Only 19 use the euro single currency, smaller groups cooperate on matters such as taxes and divorce laws, and not all countries are part of Europe's passport-free travel area.

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker conceded that some countries fear this multi-speed Europe could be "seen as introducing a new dividing line, a new kind of Iron Curtain between East and West."

But, Juncker said, "this is not a matter of exclusion, it is a matter or organizing progress for those who want to do more."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who faces elections next week, said talk of different speeds "leads notably east Europeans to think they are being pressured, with questions whether they are still players."

His Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo, said that her country "will never agree to a Europe of different speeds because that would lead to the EU's disintegration."