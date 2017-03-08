News
City of London honors Hawking
AP  March 8, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
AP -- Britain's Professor Stephen Hawking is presented with his illuminated Freedom Scroll by the chamberlain of the City of London as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall on Monday, March 6. Hawking was presented the City of London Corporation's highest award Monday in recognition of his outstanding contribution to theoretical physics and cosmology.
