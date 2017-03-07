News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Tuesday

March, 7, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Mayor approves Chelsea's plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge
AP  March 7, 2017, 2:59 am TWN
LONDON -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan has approved plans for Chelsea to redevelop Stamford Bridge, the latest hurdle overcome by the Premier League leaders in the building process.

Chelsea has decided to turn its existing home into a 60,000-seat stadium rather than relocating in west London.

Chelsea says "further steps lie ahead, both during and after the planning process, before construction work can commence."

The new stadium will eventually give Chelsea a similar capacity to Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and the new venue for Tottenham being built next to its current White Hart Lane home.

In a statement, Khan says he was "satisfied this is a high-quality and spectacular design which will significantly increase capacity within the existing site."

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search