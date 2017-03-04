Fillon going it alone amid defections over his candidacy

PARIS — The once promising presidential bid of French conservative Francois Fillon, already seriously hobbled by pending corruption charges, was coming unraveled Friday with the resignation of his campaign director and his campaign spokesman, adding momentum to a stream of defections and panicking his party.

Fillon appeared increasingly alone with the resignation of two key officials, and other high-profile supporters following them out. But he did not balk. He looked past the pressure, counting on a support rally planned for Sunday near the Eiffel Tower and tweeting a video plea for people to show up in force "to show everyone what the will of the militants of France looks like."

A poor showing at the support rally would impact Fillon's legitimacy, which has been based on his win in the primary held by conservatives and centrists.

As Fillon's fortunes fell, former Prime Minister Alain Juppe again was being mentioned as a potential Plan B for The Republicans party, which could find itself without a candidate as the April 23 first round of the presidential election nears. A runoff between the top two candidates is May 7. Juppe had refused filling in for Fillon in the past.

Don't let anyone deprive you of your choice. I ask you to resist," Fillon said in his tweeted video, an apparent reference to the defections and behind-the-scenes maneuvering to replace him.

After Thierry Solere announced Friday he was bowing out as spokesman, becoming the most visible of Fillon's defectors so far, more severe woes were in store with the resignation of campaign director Patrick Stefanini.

A brief statement by the press office of Fillon's campaign said Stefanini presented his resignation Friday morning and that Fillon had accepted it. Critically, Stefanini is to stay on until the end of Sunday's rally, the statement said.

Financial prosecutors are investigating allegations that Fillon gave his wife and two of their children taxpayer-funded jobs they never performed. Fillon initially said he would step down if charged, but decided to maintain his candidacy even though he's been summoned to face charges on March 15.

His family members were paid more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) over a number of years for work as his parliamentary aides. It is legal in France to hire relatives for public jobs, if they actually work. Fillon insists his wife and children did.

Fillon is not the only candidate in the firing line of judicial investigators.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is at the center of several judicial inquiries along with her anti-immigration National Front party.

She has been summoned to appear next Friday before investigating judges in a case concerning her aides at the European Parliament. Le Pen has advised them she would refuse to show up during the campaign, her lawyer, Rodolphe Bosselut, said, confirming French press reports.