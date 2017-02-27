|
International Edition
Monday
February, 27, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Man ploughs car through German pedestrians
|
AP February 27, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
|
BERLIN -- A man drove a car into pedestrians in a central square in the German city of Heidelberg on Saturday, injuring three people, then fled and was shot after being tracked down by officers, police said. One of the victims later died.
The man, who was driving a rental car, hit three people outside a bakery on Saturday afternoon. A 73-year-old German man died of his injuries in the evening at a local hospital.
A 32-year-old Austrian man and a 29-year-old woman from Bosnia were lightly injured.
The driver, who is believed to have been carrying a knife, then got out of his car, police said. A short time later, he was intercepted by a police patrol and shot by an officer following a short standoff.
The suspect, a 35-year-old German whose identity wasn't released, was taken to a hospital and underwent an operation.
There was no immediate word on the man's possible motives, where he came from or his condition in the hospital.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
China tests DF-5C missile using 10 warheads: Report
3
Trump backs 'One China' policy in call with Xi
4
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
5
Reunions on hold as families face Trump refugee order
6
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
7
Football: Beckham denies using charity to boost image
8
China criticizes Mattis' remarks on East China Sea island
9
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
10
China's Recon buys $100M majority stake in Millennium Films