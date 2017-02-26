Tentative work on Athens' 1st mosque starts

ATHENS -- After 17 years of delay, construction has finally begun on the first official mosque for Athens, but Muslims in the city are not getting their hopes up just yet.

"I've been hearing people talk about this for too long — I'll believe it when I see it," said Nasralla Abed, a Greek-Palestinian translator.

He had come to pray in a basement in Athens' Neos Kosmos neighborhood, one of dozens of unofficial mosques around the city which is home to about 300,000 Muslims.

A discreet sign marked the entrance to the mosque, reached through a garage.

This network of basement and apartment mosques developed as thousands of Muslims migrated to the city, mainly from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Egypt.

Muslims cannot even bury their dead in Athens, as plans for a cemetery are still on hold: Families often have to bury their dead in Thrace in northeast Greece, home of a Muslim minority of Turkish descent.

For Naim Elghandour, president of the Muslim Association of Greece, the situation is a "disgrace."

"Why must we be treated as second-class citizens?" he said.

Deep Resistance

Elghandour is also wary of getting his hopes up: There has been no word on whether the mosque will open on schedule in April, and the press has not been allowed access to the site.

The project was launched in 2000 to increase integration of the city's Muslims.

"Athens is the last capital in the European Union without an official mosque," said Lefteris Papagiannakis, the city's deputy mayor in charge of refugees and migrants.

And if the goal is to prevent radicalization, "It's also much better to have official sites" than a shadowy network of unsanctioned mosques, he said.

But in a country where the influential Orthodox Church is not separate from the state, getting the project off the ground was not easy.

Influential church leaders were reticent, and residents of the western Eleonas neighborhood which was chosen to house the mosque, in a former military depot, staged protests.