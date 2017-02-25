Labour beats UKIP to win by-election in Brexit bastion

By Alice Ritchie -- Britain's Labour party on Friday beat UKIP to win a by-election in the Brexit bastion of Stoke-on-Trent, holding onto its seat while awaiting the results of a second battle against the ruling Conservatives.

Labour's Gareth Snell won the election by 7,853 votes to 5,233 for Paul Nuttall, leader of the U.K. Independence Party.

The result of another parliamentary by-election in Copeland, northern England, is due later on Friday with Labour trying to retain the seat in a fight against Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party.

The win in Stoke will be welcome relief for embattled Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose party is deeply divided and languishing in the polls with the latest one showing they are 18 points behind the Conservatives.

While the seat has been held by Labour since the constituency's creation in 1950, the party's standing in Stoke had been shaken by Brexit.

Stoke in the West Midlands recorded the strongest vote to leave the European Union of any of Britain's 30 major cities in last June's referendum, at 69.4 percent — even though its Labour MP, Tristram Hunt, opposed Brexit.

Hunt stepped down last month to become the director of the V&A museum in London, citing in his resignation letter his "frustration" at Labour's direction under Corbyn.

Nationwide most Labour voters supported Brexit while most of their MPs wanted to stay in the EU, a gap which UKIP unsuccessfully sought to capitalize on.

Ahead of the vote Snell told AFP he would back his constituents and support kick-starting divorce talks with Brussels.

In his acceptance speech, the new Labour MP said Stoke should not be defined by its view of the European Union.

"A city dubbed by some as the capital of Brexit, has once again proved to the world that we are so much more than that."

UKIP had hoped to build on the widespread sense of public alienation from mainstream politics — and prove the party has a future after securing its founding aim of leaving the EU.