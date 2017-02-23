News
Cubs with white socks
AP  February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
Four rare white lion cubs sit besides their mother Kiara at the zoo in Magdeburg, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 21. Keepers weighed the three males and one female and carried out health checks on the cubs. The seven-week-old lions weigh between 8 and 11 kilograms each and have developed splendidly.
