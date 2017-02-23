|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 23, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Cubs with white socks
|
AP February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
Four rare white lion cubs sit besides their mother Kiara at the zoo in Magdeburg, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 21. Keepers weighed the three males and one female and carried out health checks on the cubs. The seven-week-old lions weigh between 8 and 11 kilograms each and have developed splendidly.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
2
China tests DF-5C missile using 10 warheads: Report
3
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
4
Former president Ma Ying-jeou to visit US in February
5
Trump backs 'One China' policy in call with Xi
6
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
7
Trump understands special nature of U.S.-Taiwan relations: Feulner
8
Reunions on hold as families face Trump refugee order
9
One-China Policy 100 percent non-negotiable: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman
10
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad