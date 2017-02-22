Russia's UN envoy Vitaly Churkin dead at 64

UNITED NATIONS, United States -- Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, who for years fended off Western criticism and defended Moscow's actions in Ukraine and Syria, died Monday in New York. He was 64.

Churkin collapsed while at work at the Russian mission to the United Nations Monday morning and was rushed to a Manhattan hospital, apparently suffering from heart problems, diplomatic sources said.

In a statement announcing his death, the foreign ministry in Moscow described him as an "outstanding diplomat." There was no information on the cause of death.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin "highly valued the professionalism and diplomatic talent of Vitaly Churkin" and offered condolences, Interfax reported.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova paid tribute to Churkin, writing on Facebook: "A great diplomat. An extraordinary personality. An outstanding individual. We have lost someone very dear."

News of his death was met with shock at U.N. headquarters where Churkin, who would have turned 65 on Tuesday, had been a towering presence for a decade.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Churkin had served "with distinction through some of the most challenging and momentous periods of recent history."

Guterres described him as a "forceful presence on the Security Council," a "uniquely skilled diplomat, a powerful orator with great wit and a man of many talents and interests."

Diplomats at a U.N. meeting observed a moment of silence and a tribute to him was planned at the Security Council on Tuesday.

Russian Deputy U.N. Ambassador Petr Iliichev said Churkin was at work "until his last moments."

"His whole life was dedicated to defending the interests of Russia," Iliichev said. "He was on the frontline."

"We've lost a prominent diplomat, a strong negotiator, a wonderful individual, a teacher," said Iliichev.

U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq, who heard the news during the regular daily briefing, offered his condolences, adding: "He has been such a regular presence here that I'm actually quite stunned."

Western Rift with Russia

A career diplomat born in Moscow who studied English from a young age, Churkin had been U.N. ambassador since April 2006, after serving as Russian ambassador to Canada and to Belgium.

During that decade, relations between Russia and the West soured, culminating with a major rift over Moscow's support for separatists in east Ukraine and its military intervention in Syria.

In the final months, Churkin clashed repeatedly with then-U.S. ambassador Samantha Power over the bloodshed in Aleppo, staunchly defending Moscow's view that the Syrian government was waging all-out war against "terrorists."