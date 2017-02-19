|
International Edition
Sunday
February, 19, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Russia now recognizes Ukrainian rebel documents, passports
|
AP February 19, 2017, 12:21 pm TWN
|
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order for Russia to recognize passports and other documents issued by separatist rebel authorities in eastern Ukraine.
The signing, announced by the Kremlin on Saturday, brought sharp criticism from Ukrainian officials. Ukraine's national security council head, Oleksander Turchynov, said the order effectively means that Russia is recognizing the rebel authorities and is abandoning the Minsk Agreement, a two-year-old stalemated plan to end the war between the government and the Russia-backed separatists.
However a Russian lawmaker, Vladimir Dzhabarov, said the measure does not formally recognize the rebel authorities as legitimate.
Some rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine borders Russia, and Ukrainians will never forget that Russia annexed their Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
More than 9,800 people have died in the war in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan dismisses "petty" concerns of China over Trump's inauguration
2
Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic
3
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
4
Trump to announce US withdrawal from TPP: media
5
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
6
China tests DF-5C missile using 10 warheads: Report
7
Prosecutor: 'Dance Mom' should be imprisoned for fraud
8
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
9
Former president Ma Ying-jeou to visit US in February
10
Trump backs 'One China' policy in call with Xi