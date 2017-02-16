Russia accused of smearing French presidential candidate

PARIS -- An aide to French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday accused Russia of trying to derail his campaign by spreading false rumors, echoing charges of Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

Macron's spokesman Benjamin Griveaux accused the Kremlin of mounting a "smear campaign" via state media against the 39-year-old centrist former economy minister, a staunch defender of the European Union who is riding high in polls.

"The Kremlin has chosen its candidates: Francois Fillon and Marine Le Pen," Griveaux told the broadcaster i-Tele.

He was referring to the conservative Republicans candidate who is pushing for closer ties with Moscow, and the leader of the anti-immigration, anti-EU National Front.

'Russia wants weak Europe'

Russia's choice was "for a very simple reason: They do not want a strong Europe, they want a weak Europe," he alleged.

Griveaux accused the state-owned Russia Today (RT) channel and the Sputnik news agency, both of which have French-language sites, of trying to taint Macron, who was forced last week to deny rumors of a gay affair.

The claims echo accusations by U.S. officials that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered cyberattacks on U.S. organizations to help Donald Trump get elected.

Moscow vehemently denied the French allegations.

RT and Sputnik echoed the denials.

Campaign in Slump

The allegations came as a poll showed Macron's campaign stagnating for the first time in weeks.

The Opinionway poll showed Le Pen stretching her lead in the first round of the election in April to 27 percent compared to 22 percent for Macron.

While Macron was shown easily beating her in a May runoff between the top two candidates, former frontrunner Fillon, who is battling an expenses scandal, appeared to halted his slide, gaining one point to 20 percent in the first round.

Fillon has been dogged by revelations that his Welsh-born wife Penelope was paid for years for a suspected fake job as a parliamentary aide. He insists she played a real role.

On Tuesday, he faced down another attempted putsch from within his party, telling Republicans lawmakers there was no question of him stepping aside after winning November's rightwing primary

Rumors about Macron's private life had grown louder in recent weeks, in tandem with his poll surge. Last week, he tackled the gossip head on, laughing off claims he was cheating on his wife with the head of French radio, Mathieu Gallet.

In an opinion piece in the daily Le Monde on Tuesday headlined "Russia must not be allowed to destabilize the French presidential election," the secretary-general of Macron's movement En Marche (On The Move) accused RT and Sputnik of fanning the "slanderous" claims.

"One day he is being financed by 'a rich gay lobby,' the next he is an 'American agent of the banking lobby,'" Richard Ferrand wrote, referencing claims by a lawmaker from Fillon's party published by Sputnik.

Griveaux on Tuesday also pointed a finger at Russia over a flurry of cyberattacks on Macron's campaign site in the past month.

"Half of the attacks, and there are hundreds a day, come from Ukraine, which is known for its links to hackers and people responsible for cyberattacks in Russia," he said.

During a visit to Algeria on Tuesday Macron said he welcomed Russia's assurances of neutrality.

"They should pass on the message to Russian media not to relay false rumors," he told AFP, adding that he would remain "vigilant."