Sarkozy to be tried over 2012 campaign financing

Paris, France -- Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is to face trial on charges of illegally financing his failed 2012 re-election bid, causing more trouble for the country's right-wing Republicans party.

The prosecution claims Sarkozy spent nearly double the legal limit of 22.5 million euros (US$24 million) on his lavish campaign, using false billing from a public relations firm called Bygmalion.

A legal source said Tuesday that one of two investigating magistrates in charge of the case, Serge Tournaire, had decided on Feb. 3 that the case should go to trial.

Sarkozy's lawyer announced plans to appeal the decision.

Bygmalion charged 15.2 million euros in campaign events to Sarkozy's rightwing party — which at the time was called the UMP, but has since been renamed the Republicans — instead of billing the president's campaign.

The affair came to light in 2014 but investigators have yet to determine who ordered the fraud.

Sarkozy, who failed in a presidential comeback bid last year, told investigators last year he knew nothing about the billing and put the responsibility squarely on Bygmalion and the UMP.

Only one other president — Jacques Chirac — has been tried in France's Fifth Republic, which was founded in 1958. He was given a two-year suspended jail term in 2011 over a fake job scandal.

The son of a Hungarian immigrant father, Sarkozy was nicknamed the "bling-bling" president for his flashy displays of wealth.

His trial will focus on whether he himself caused the over-spending in 2012 by demanding that additional rallies be organized towards the end of his campaign, even though they were bound to blow the budget.

The judicial source said he was accused of having ignored two warnings from advisors in March and April 2012 about his spending, which came to "at least 42.8 million euros."

The divisive 62-year-old right winger faces up to a year in a prison and a fine of 3,750 euros if convicted.