UK speaker criticized for saying Trump not welcome in parliament

London -- The Speaker of Britain's House of Commons came under fire Tuesday for saying he was "strongly opposed" to Donald Trump addressing parliament during the U.S. president's state visit later this year.

John Bercow said such a speech was "not an automatic right" and that "opposition to racism and sexism" needed to be considered, in a shock tirade that had MPs from the ruling Conservative Party accusing him of hypocrisy and disregarding his duty of neutrality.

The speaker said he was already against Trump addressing lawmakers in Westminster Hall, and that he was "even more strongly opposed" in the wake of the president's travel ban on visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries.

But Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi, who has been critical of Trump's travel ban, said the fact that the speaker had become the story was "a bad place to be."

He pointed out that the speaker had welcomed Chinese president Xi Jinping, despite human rights concerns, and the emir of Kuwait, which bans British dual nationals of Israeli origin, to speak in parliament.

"I am against the travel ban ... but it's unwise to ban the legitimately-elected president of the United States of America, our closest ally, when we're trying to urge them not to shoot from the hip," he told BBC Radio 4's Today program.

Many opposition Labour and Scottish National Party MPs applauded the speech, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn backed the Speaker on Twitter, calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to cancel the state visit

However, Tory MP Crispin Blunt warned that Bercow would have to deal with "the consequences" of his comments, stressing that speakers "do not express their opinion.

U.S. Republican Congressman Joe Wilson called the comments "very disappointing" during an interview with BBC's Newsnight, saying it was "a slap at the Republican Party."

May has come under intense pressure over the invitation, which she extended while visiting the White House just hours before he announced his travel ban.