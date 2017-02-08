Merkel-selfie Syrian refugee sues Facebook for 'fake news'

WUERZBURG, Germany -- A Syrian refugee whose selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been repeatedly manipulated to link him to violent jihad, took Facebook to court on Monday for spreading defamatory fake news.

Anas Modamani, 19, says the U.S. social media giant has failed to take down doctored images and posts that have falsely linked him to, among other things, deadly Islamist attacks in Brussels and Berlin last year.

He is asking a court in Germany's southern city of Wuerzburg for an injunction against Facebook Ireland Limited, the group's European subsidiary, that would force it to take down all posts linking him to terrorism or criminal offences.

That includes a recent posting which wrongfully claims Modamani was among a group of Berlin juvenile delinquents who tried to set fire to a homeless man in a case that sparked public outrage last Christmas.

Modamani is being represented by German lawyer Chan-jo Jun, who has already launched separate criminal complaints against Facebook for inciting hatred.

Jun argues that Facebook should comply with German law and remove illegal content, claiming that the company's own community standards did not prevent defamatory and insulting statements.

"We want to put an end to the incitement and slander," Jun told reporters after the first hearing on Monday.

Modamani arrived in Germany in 2015, along with tens of thousands of other Syrians.

When Merkel visited his Berlin refugee shelter in September that year, he took two selfie images with her in jubilant scenes also captured by a news agency photographer.

Since then, those images have been manipulated and used in different contexts countless times, as right-wing fury has flared online against Merkel's liberal stance on refugees.

Trolls have cut and pasted Modamani's picture into wanted posters and on fake news reports, typically alleging that the refugee made famous by the Merkel selfie had turned out to be a terrorist.

Modamani, who is now taking German language courses and working in a fast food restaurant, said the hateful posts had had a big impact on his life.

Ahead of the proceedings, a Facebook spokesman told AFP: "We are sorry to hear about Mr. Modamani's concerns with the way some people have used his image.

"We have already quickly disabled access to content that has been accurately reported to us by Mr. Modamani's legal representatives, so we do not believe that legal action here is necessary or that it is the most effective way to resolve the situation."

Jun however argues that some of the nefarious content remains online and that the burden should be on Facebook, not his client, to identify any misuse of the image.

Jun last year launched legal action against Facebook in Munich, accusing its executives of condoning incitement of hate and violence, and of failing to remove illegal content despite being notified.

The court is expected to deliver its ruling on March 7.