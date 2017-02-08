News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

February, 8, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Turkish coast hit by two magnitude 5.3 quakes
AP  February 8, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
ANKARA, Turkey -- Two earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 5.3 jolted Turkey's northern Aegean Sea coast on Monday, damaging dozens of homes in 11 villages and injuring at least five people, officials said.

The first quake, which was centered beneath the Aegean off the coast of the town of Ayvacik in Turkey's northwestern Canakkale province, struck at 6:51 a.m. (0351 GMT), according to the government's crisis management agency. The second temblor hit at 1:58 p.m. (1058 GMT) and was centered in Ayvacik.

More than a hundred aftershocks were recorded in the region Monday, the strongest measuring magnitude 4.4, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Orhan Tavli, the governor for Canakkale, said 40 homes were damaged in the worst-hit village of Yukarikoy, near Ayvacik. Some 50 homes in 10 other nearby villages were also affected.

"Praise God, there was no loss of life," Tavli told reporters during a visit to Yukarikoy. "We have five injured people. They are still being treated."

Tents were being dispatched to temporarily house those whose homes were damaged, he added.

Earthquakes are common in Turkey, which sits on top of active fault lines.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search